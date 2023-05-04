×
Tags: border crisis | title 42 | marco rubio | united nations | joe biden | donald trump

Rubio to Newsmax: If Border Crisis Elsewhere, UN Would Take Action

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 11:00 PM EDT

If the border issue slamming the United States were hitting anywhere else in the world, the United Nations would be "go down there and deal with this crisis," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tells Newsmax.

"It is an unprecedented border crisis," Rubio said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It's about to get far worse."

Rubio said he is hearing reports of Venezuelan refugees who have been living in Chile, Peru, and other countries who have begun migrating north with the pending expiration of Title 42, which is set to allow many more immigrants into the country.

Then-President Donald Trump imposed the order ostensibly as a COVID-19 protection to prevent the spread of the virus. President Joe Biden allowed it to continue until this month.

Migration patterns are now positioning near the southern border, Rubio said, so when Title 42 expires, they can come right across the border.

"So we have a bad problem already of unprecedented proportions. That's about to get far worse," he said. "I think we are headed towards a pretty cataclysmic situation on our border ... which has no precedent in American history, and, frankly, in the history of any developed country, having that kind of pressure on your border that fast."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


