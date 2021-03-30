Sen. Mike Braun to Newsmax TV: Biden Border 'Unmitigated' Crisis

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., says the border issue is an "unmitigated" crisis and described the system as "gamed" because illegal immigrants are sending money back to get more family members across.

"In some places, you can technically do that, when the river's low for sure," Braun told Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co." when asked whether immigrants could just walk into the United States uninhibited.

"Wall was completed with gaps of 100 feet because Biden said quit building. Gates that were there not working, but you could still get through, because they didn't have the electricity hooked up to get farmers with equipment to get back and forth, because of a lot of its on private property.

"There are many places, and the coyotes have all the places gained. When we took a brief trip up the river and back, there was on the way back, 25-30 minutes had transpired, there was a body on the river where someone had attempted [to cross], evidentally, on a raft."

Braun visited the border last week.

The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda.

With the number of migrants surging, administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump's undermining and weakening of the immigration system.

Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House, "at some point" he would go to the border and he knows what is going on in the border facilities.

"A lot more," Biden said upon returning from a weekend at Camp David. "We are in the process of doing it now, including making sure we reestablish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home countries."

The White House has steadfastly refused to call the situation a "crisis," leading to a Washington battle over the appropriate description of the tense situation. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the November election and the news Trump's hard-line policies were being reversed.

In the first days of his term, Biden acted to undo some of Trump's measures, a rollback interpreted by some as a signal to travel to the United States. While the new administration was working to address long-term immigration problems, it did not have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants.

Braun said the problem will not go away anytime soon.

"Everyone's coming across with a $4,000 charge from the smugglers and coyotes, up to $20,000 if you come from a country that's got more ability to pay for the people coming," he said. "There are risks to it, but the travel agent is a smuggler to get you in here and the system is gamed, because they get here and send money back to get other family members across."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here