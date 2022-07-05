×
Tags: border | crisis | infrastructure | democrats

Rep. Bice to Newsmax: Dems Ignoring Southern Border Crisis

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Tuesday, 05 July 2022 06:11 PM EDT

Democrats are ignoring the crisis on the southern border, Oklahoma Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice told Newsmax.

"Democrats have stuck their heads in the sand and are ignoring what is truly a crisis at the southern border," Bice said in her "The Chris Salcedo Show" appearance. "The numbers," she says, "we're seeing cross into the southern border" is "unbelievable."

"240,000 roughly in the month of May, and that's who we apprehended," she adds. "And this administration is really incentivizing illegals come into the country. And what it's doing is it's actually helping the cartels."

Bice later mentioned how Democrat members of the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, discussed infrastructure and green energy in June, during the first committee hearing with Democrats and Republicans at the southern border in over two years. Bice says this shows that her "colleagues on the other side of the aisle" are not "focused" on the crisis at hand.

The ranking member of the committee, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said at the time of the visit, when Democrats were discussing infrastructure, the Republicans, "talked about the actual crisis playing out."

According to Customs and Border Protection data, the number of "Southwest Land Border Encounters" for fiscal 2021 totaled 1,734,686. So far, the figure for fiscal 2022 stands at 1,536,899 — as of May.

