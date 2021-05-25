Donald Trump to Newsmax: Biden Made Border 'Weakest' Ever

Echoing the heavily scrutinized "murderers and rapists" remarks from the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump lamented to Newsmax those criminals are being once again flowing into our country "unchecked" under President Joe Biden's open-borders policy.

"We had the strongest border we've ever had, and within a month, it became the weakest," Trump told Steve Cortes in an exclusive interview on Tuesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." You have tens of thousands of people flowing into our country and many are criminals, frankly, released from jails in numerous countries."

Trump was heavily attacked in the media for rebuking the criminal migrants that streamed into the country before his administration shored up the border, but it did not stop him from reminding America what is happening all over again after he has left office.

"They're going to destroy this country," Trump told Cortes of Biden's open border. "And forget about the children, they have people coming in from prisons. They have rapists; they have murderers; they have drug dealers; they have human traffickers, and they're trafficking women mostly, which nobody likes to say."

Trump noted Americans cannot travel through a U.S. airport as freely as an illegal alien can cross Biden's southern border.

"You go to the airport, you have to show how you're doing," Trump said. "You come through the southern border and you just walk in. We had the strongest southern border ever, and it's very sad to see.

"They have people – the worst people anywhere in this hemisphere, in this world – coming into this country, unchecked, being released in our country."

Trump also rejected Biden's move to stop building the border wall, which took his administration 2 1/2 years to cut the government's red tape only to be halted in mere weeks by Biden.

"A big factor is I built the wall, and what a difference it makes, day and night," Trump said.

Another Biden policy reversal panned by Trump was the Remain in Mexico policy, which forced Central American migrants to await their asylum case trial dates in their home country – as opposed to Biden's reinstating of catch and release of illegals crossing the border.

"I want stay in Mexico, now they stay in the United States and disappear into our country," Trump said. "We don't even know who these people are.

"They walk up, they can be murderers, and they come into our country totally unchecked."

