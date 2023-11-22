Fleitz to Newsmax: Explosion Fits 'Model' of Terror Attack

The vehicle explosion Wednesday at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge bordering the United States and Canada "fits the model" of a radical Islamist terror attack, former chief of staff for the National Security Council Fred Fleitz told Newsmax.

"Well," Fleitz told "American Agenda," the explosion "certainly fits the model of an attack by radical Islamists with a vehicle loaded — maybe loaded — with explosives, an attack on a transportation node around an American holiday."

"This is something we know that these groups tend to do," Fleitz continued. "I think it could be linked to the violence in Gaza right now. But we don't know yet. We have to get the FBI to explain to us what this is.

"This could have been an out-of-control driver and his car blew up and there weren't explosives. We don't know yet. We have to get more information."

The cause of the explosion is still unknown. The New York Times reported Wednesday that "four bridges on the U.S.-Canadian border were shut down to traffic after the explosion."

