Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Border Agents Given Vax Mandate, but Not Migrants

Rep. Kat Cammack decried on Newsmax the breaking news that agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be required to get vaccinated by "November 2021 or face termination."

But according to the Washington Examiner, the Biden administration is not requiring the migrant caravan crossing the southern border to get vaccinated. The Examiner added that since January, ''more than 1 million people have attempted to cross the southern border illegally."

Appearing Wednesday on "American Agenda," Cammack, R-Fla., responded to the notice mandating that Border Patrol agents get vaccinated.

"Now we're hearing that we have a mandatory vaccination requirement coming out of the White House," Cammack said. "This is insane! We already have 75% of our Border Patrol agents processing and babysitting all of these illegals that they are allowing to just walk across. If you do not have a secure border, you do not have a secure nation."

According to a tweet on Wednesday from House Judiciary GOP, a "whistleblower alleges that Border Patrol agents have been given official notice that they must be fully vaccinated by November 2021 or face termination."

"Let me remind Biden," Cammack said, "that he (1) is refusing to call this a crisis, and (2) has zero requirements for the illegals coming across. So it's rules for thee, but not for me."

"The border agents that are putting their lives on the line ... with their hands tied behind their backs, they are now being forced to meet another standard that no one else does. And if I am correct, and I think I am, the White House doesn't even have a mandatory vaccination requirement. Why is that? Why is there such a hypocritical role that the White House is constantly pushing out?"

According to the White House, "the President has signed an Executive Order to take those actions a step further and require all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated."

But according to The New York Times, "those who work for Congress or the federal court system" will not be required to get vaccinated.

