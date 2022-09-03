Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Dems Relying on Illegal Migrants as Future Voting Bloc

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax that Democrats are relying on the influx of illegal migrants to be future voters for the party.

Speaking on "Wake Up America" on Saturday, Mullin stated, "We have over 160 countries that have been represented by illegals crossing the southern border that's been apprehended just this year alone, but [the Democrats] feel like that that's their voting bloc."

The congressman pointed out that when he was working on a "bipartisan solution for immigration reform" with former congressman Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., in 2014, House Speaker "Nancy Pelosi came into the room that we're working in and said, 'What is this you guys are working on? It's amnesty or nothing.'

"At this point," Mullin continued, "it's not even talk about amnesty; they truly want [an] open border. They're not even trying for amnesty. You're not hearing them talk about amnesty. They want an open border ... you can't have that with a border that is so riddled with crime."

On Wednesday, according to the New York Post, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touted that the Biden administration is "securing the border" against fentanyl.

"But the fact [is] that we're, you know, we are securing the border," Jean-Pierre said, responding to a question while quoting data that pointed to a 200% increase in fentanyl seizures at the southern border in July.

After being pressed by Fox News's Peter Doocy, she said, "If Republicans want to help us stop overdose[s] and stop our kids getting overdosed because of these dangerous drugs, because of these fentanyl that we're seeing in the streets, we're happy to work with them. But they're not."