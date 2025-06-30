NYC Council Candidate to Newsmax: Republicans Will Be a Firewall Against Mamdani

Republican New York City Council candidate Alina Bonsell told Newsmax on Monday that New York City voters need to elect Republicans who can be a "firewall" against democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Bonsell told Newsmax's "National Report" that "we have overall only six Republicans in office of the 51 council members. Every seat is up for reelection this November. This election is so important because this is the only firewall that you have against Mamdani."

She said she opposes many of the platform promises made by Mamdani, projected to be the winner of the New York Democrat primary for the mayor's position.

Mamdani's promises to New York voters include free child care for children through age 5, strengthening New York's status as a sanctuary city while impeding the work of immigration enforcement, and establishing city-owned grocery stores offering food products at wholesale prices.

Bonsell said she is appealing directly to Democrats who might otherwise turn their backs on her as a Republican. "Because if you, this election, go against the norm and consider electing a Republican candidate, a sensible one like me who's running as a moderate Republican, we then will create a barrier that none of these things, including these tax laws, increases, the grocery store, everything that he wants to do will never come to fruition."

She explained that a mayor in New York City is free to say they'd like something to happen, but it cannot without the support of the city council. Bonsell said most Republicans would never go along with Mamdani's promises.

President Donald Trump posted about Mamdani's projected win in the NYC Democrat ranked-choice primary. "It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous."

Mamdani has said he is not a communist. His website openly describes him as a "democratic socialist."

