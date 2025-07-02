Bolton to Newsmax: Iran Determined to Rebuild Nuclear Program

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told Newsmax that constant vigilance is needed over Iran.

Bolton told "American Agenda" on Wednesday that he is confident Israeli and U.S. airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear program caused massive damage. "But I also believe that the Iranian regime is determined to recreate that program, to repair the damage, and continue to their long-standing goal of getting deliverable nuclear weapons," he said.

He said it is no surprise that Iran has said it would reengage in negotiations only if the U.S. promised to refrain from additional military action. "And I think that it would be the last thing we should do to say we're not going to use military force again to stop it."

Bolton believes the U.S. and Israel would agree not to give Iran the chance to rebuild its nuclear program. "I have complete confidence that it's something the Israelis would never agree to. We cannot allow this regime to get nuclear weapons, period," he said.

He said negotiating anything with Iran is a question, since that country has a history of covering up its ambitions.

"Iran is expert at camouflage and concealment. They've repeatedly lied to U.N. weapons inspectors over the years," he said.

Standing watch over Iran, he said, is the only option for the U.S. and Israel, "and if we start to see signs that they are moving to revive the program, I think we have to be prepared to use force again, because the word of the regime is not worth the paper it's printed on."

Israeli and U.S. military strikes against Iran’s nuclear weapon sites were unleashed after negotiations over the program broke down.

The Pentagon last week confirmed the program was set back by as many as two years.

President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his original claim that the Iranian sites were "obliterated." He also said there were no negotiations happening with Iran.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com