Rep. Boebert to Newsmax TV: Answer to Gun Violence Is No Legislation

Colorado has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, but none of them would have stopped the Boulder, Colorado, shooter from killing innocent people, says Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

''The answer is not to introduce new legislation,'' she told Newsmax TV’s ''Spicer & Co.'' Thursday.

''It’s enforcing the laws that are already on the books. Let’s take care of the criminal problem instead of making law-abiding citizens criminals by passing more legislation. Remember, the reason Biden is acting by executive order when it comes to gun legislation is because he can’t pass these horrible actions through Congress.

''The American people said exactly how they felt when over 8 million citizens purchased a firearm for the first time last year. Americans support the Second Amendment, not these gun regulations, and that’s why we see the president of the United States acting through executive orders.''

Biden’s executive orders issued last week include instructing the Department of Justice to issue new rules about the sales of ghost guns and pistol arm braces as well as model red flag law legislation for states.

The shootings in Colorado and Atlanta in March left 18 people dead.

Gun violence in the U.S. has skyrocketed in recent years. According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group that tracks gun violence in the U.S., more than 19,000 people died in gun homicides last year, the most in more than two decades, up by nearly 25 percent from 2019.

Boebert said she opposes any legislation that limits the number of rounds an American can have, saying it infringes on her rights.

''We have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and I need to be alive for all of that,'' she told Spicer.

''We see tragic situations where police officers are outgunned by bad people doing evil, horrible things. You never know how much ammunition the evil person is going to have. So why limit the amount that you have to protect yourself?

''I mean, it's just ridiculous to want to limit it in that manner. Look I'm 5-foot-0, I barely weigh 100 pounds, and I need a way to protect myself. I need an equalizer to neutralize a threat of a larger potential aggressor and it doesn’t matter if I have 10 rounds of ammunition or 100, I’m going to be able to protect myself by any means necessary.''

