Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: I'll Keep Fighting Bipartisan 'Gun Grab' Bills

The bipartisan gun legislation passed by the Senate in the wake of the Uvalde, Buffalo and other mass shootings are Democratic Party ''gun grabs'' that take away the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and she will continue to fight them, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Monday.

Boebert has introduced a bill to repeal the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that President Joe Biden signed on June 25. Her ''Shall Not Be Infringed Act'' would eliminate the red flag laws and other new measures in the just-passed law that Boebert says violate the ''constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens'' while failing to prevent mass shootings.

''This is exactly what we were shouting from the House of Representatives,'' Boebert said Monday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''We don't even know what's all in the bill. Yet there was not an adequate time to actually look into the bill to see what it was going to do. And we were saying, stop these knee-jerk reaction pieces of legislation that restrict law-abiding citizens.''

More legislation has passed the House, but Boebert vowed not to give up, including on the bill that has already passed.

''I'm going to continue to do my part to kill this horrible bill. This gun grab, which takes guns out of the hands of our teachers further endangers our schoolchildren and tramples on constitutional rights,'' she said. ''This was bad policy before it was passed, and it's bad policy today.''

Boebert said she and other members of the Second Amendment Caucus and the Freedom Caucus will continue to work on ''restoring the rights of the American people. And that means exactly what my legislation does, repeal or defund this gun grab.''

She slammed Republican leadership who made the deal for often giving in to Democrats while she said they make major concessions on their own bills.

''Often, we see [Democratic House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi pass 2,700-page bills in the dead of night, and then we have less than 22 hours to vote on them. And you actually see Republicans make excuses and appease the Democrats to pass their legislation when Democrats can't even pass a kidney stone without the help of the Republicans.''

Boebert is seeking reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. She faces Democrat Adam Frisch and GOP write-in candidate Marina Zimmerman in the Nov. 8 general election.

