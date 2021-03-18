Rep. Boebert: Dems Scared Because GOP Women Running for Office in Droves

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., says Democrats are scared because Republican women are running for office in droves.

Of the 12 seats that Republicans wrestled from the Democrats' control so far in 2020, nine were flipped by women. A record total of 35 Republican women are currently serving in the House and Senate, including 19 House freshman, a leap over the 22 Republican women who served in the 116th Congress.

''Democrats are attacking me nonstop … they’re scared. They’re scared out of their minds because millions of women across America who had to listen to AOC and her squad act like they speak for women, and now they have a true voice in Congress. Look, women have been listening,'' Boebert said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ''Spicer & Co.''

''We’ve been paying attention for the past couple of years, and that’s why you see so many women in the GOP now. I’m so proud of the freshman class elected to the GOP. We elected a freshman class that actually looks like America.

''There are so many women who are serving because we’re saying that these women, these AOCs plus three don’t represent me. They don’t represent the America I know and love and Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of them, they don’t like the strength and power that us women are bringing because we defeat their narrative of their gender norms.''

Boebert also slammed Democrats for attempting to eliminate the filibuster and not work with Republicans on major bills, including a proposed tax hike that could hit people earning $200,000.

''This is an open display of the control that Democrats want over the American people," she told host Sean Spicer.

''This is exactly why I ran for Congress. I’m tired of politicians lying to us, coming to community to community, telling us what we want to hear. But then they get to D.C. and they forget who they work for. They work for the American people and our number one job, our number one responsibility as members of Congress, is to secure the blessings of freedom.

"And I saw many members giving our freedoms away so that’s why we need more people here just like me, more people like congressman Matt Gaetz and congressman Jim Jordan, congressman Andy Biggs, chairman of the Freedom Caucus. We need principled individuals here who are going to stand up for the rights of Americans.''

