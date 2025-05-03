Jindal to Newsmax: Healthcare Under Trump 'a Sea Of Change'

Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal told Newsmax that healthcare under the new administration of President Donald Trump is a "sea of change."

Jindal told "Saturday Agenda" that there are teeth behind the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement. "The MAHA movement, when it comes to healthcare, talk about a sea of change from the last four years. Just remember, for the last four years, we, the American people, were told that we weren't competent enough to make our own healthcare decisions."

He pointed out the issues affecting all Americans over the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Healthcare doctors, researchers, independent thinkers were censored if they tried to speak out against the establishment."

Jindal said the impact of government intrusion made things worse.

"People lost their jobs. Folks were kicked out of the military if they refused to take a vaccine, even if they were healthy, even if their own doctors said that they didn't need or shouldn't take the vaccine. What a difference."

Jindal said the Trump administration has so far focused on three key areas in healthcare: more affordable prescription drugs, reducing the use of artificial food dyes, and blocking the use of taxpayer dollars in subsidy programs for junk food.

The next big push, said Jindal, is turning from a system built around treating the sick to a national focus on the promotion of health.

"Look, it's good for healthcare outcomes. It's good for our quality of life, but it's also good for our economy and national security."

