Bobbi Cox to Newsmax: N.Y.'s Prop. 1 'Bait and Switch'

New York State's Ballot Proposal 1, is a "bait and switch," says Bobbi Anne Cox, a New York civil rights attorney and a Fellow at the Brownstone Institute.

"You know, the language sounds wonderful when you read it on the ballot. … It sounds great, prevent unequal treatment to these classes. And then it lists like 12 new classes that they want to add to our Constitution in New York State," Cox said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"But when you read the actual language that would go into our Constitution and not just the two sentence summary that's on the ballot, you understand that this is a lot more than what they're saying. This is they named it something lovely, like the Equal Rights Amendment. But that language doesn't even appear on the ballot. It's not part of the proposal that would go into the Constitution," she added.

Ballot Proposal 1, according to NYC Votes, an initiative of the New York City Campaign Finance Board, "adds anti-discrimination provisions to State Constitution. Covers ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy. Also covers reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

Cox said the measure will, if passed, "erode parental rights."

"It's going to give males a constitutional right to be in female spaces, locker rooms, bathrooms, showers, dormitories. It's going to give illegal immigrants the same rights as citizens. And it's going to make New York State a permanent sanctuary state.

"It's going to open the door for noncitizen voting, and you're also going to see the disintegration of parental rights because, you know, it says you can't discriminate based on age. You're going to have parents being pushed out of their children's lives and decisions, which is already happening here in New York State, as we saw with this guidance that the New York State Department of Education issued last year, which says that schools have to refrain from telling parents when their child is interested in or is actually trying to change their gender."

New York City two years ago "passed a law saying that noncitizens could vote in their elections," she added.

"And if you read the language, it would include some illegal immigrants as well. Now that was challenged, and it was struck down by the court. But Mayor [Eric] Adams is appealing and is trying to get that law reinstated. So, you know, we're already seeing these things happen. And if Prop. 1 passes and this goes into our Constitution, the floodgates are going to open. And all of this is going to become fair game."

