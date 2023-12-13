Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Jack Smith's Plan to Ram Through an Appeal

Christina Bobb, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, expressed concerns about the legal proceedings regarding the allegation that Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 election results in an interview on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"That's very right. It's a playbook that Jack Smith has done before that he's trying to do the same thing to Donald Trump that he did to Bob McDonnell in Virginia," Bobb said. "And it's important that this appeal go as quickly as it possibly can for Jack Smith in order to keep the timeline, in order to be able to do exactly what he did with Bob McDonnell."

Bobb alleged that Smith's strategy involved pushing for a speedy appeal, drawing parallels with a previous case.

"He rammed through a conviction. It gets overturned eight to zero on appeal. Right. He's exonerated, but in the meantime, the election took place and interfered with that exactly. That's what he's trying to do. Yep."

The attorney raised questions about the defense's lack of information.

"What information did they get? Where did they get it? How did they get it? Was there a subpoena involved? Was there a FISA court involved?"

Bobb emphasized the defense's need to know the details with the trial less 90 days away and criticized the lack of transparency, asserting, "This is a blatant violation of due process. That's depriving the president of an opportunity to provide a meaningful defense when they don't even know what this information is."

She addressed the potential dismissal of the case based on the long-established principle of presidential immunity.

"It [Supreme Court] should dismiss the case immediately. Presidential immunity is well established in our case law," she stated, echoing agreement with guest Peter Navarro's assessment.

However, Bobb cautioned the broader implications if presidential immunity is not upheld, stating, "If Jack Smith does get his wish on this, I think this is a very clear case of be careful what you wish for. Peter knows better than anybody how they've already obliterated executive privilege. And if they now obliterate presidential immunity, be very, very careful for the precedent you're setting."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!