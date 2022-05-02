Goya Foods CEO to Newsmax: World on 'Precipice' of Food Shortages, War

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Monday on Newsmax that he's concerned not only that the world is on the "precipice" of food shortages, but also about nuclear war.

"We've talked today about the nuclear option like it's nothing and humanity from day one has figured out how to destroy each other," Unanue said on Newsmax's "National Report." "God created humanity. Humanity created a way to kill each other. And we progressed technologically in weaponry [and in] everything except in our morality. We don't value life."

Ukraine is fourth in the world in corn and wheat production and first in sunflower oil under normal conditions, but now, with the war, many farmers have had to take up arms and fight against Russia. Since Ukraine and Russia produce half of the world's fertilizer, that could drive inflation higher, especially when combined with the price of diesel fuel climbing, Unanue said.

"All this morning, I was listening to somebody say the price of diesel is going up, and how does that affect us?" he said. "Even if you don't drive a diesel car … all of our trucks run on diesel. We abandoned the Keystone pipeline and went from independence, which is liberty, with all our natural resources to dependence."

And that is "stupidity" at a time when the country is "not that stupid," said Unaune.

"We're not that stupid," he said. "I think it's just evil. I don't know who's running this country, but we're heading in the wrong direction. Inflation is going to continue to go up and we haven't just seen the beginning of it."

Russia is also attacking irrigation systems and cutting off ports, and if Ukraine isn't protected, "we're going to landlock a great economy and producer," said Unaune.

Unanue is planning to head to Poland and the Ukraine border with a group that will bring more food from Goya's facilities and have a May 12 press conference planned, he said.