Goya CEO to Newsmax: Raising Awareness of 'Scourge' of Child Trafficking

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue told Newsmax Friday that the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States is raising awareness about the "scourge" of child trafficking by bringing together community organizations and businesses through its Goya Cares global initiative.

"It is such an incredible evil, this child trafficking," Unanue said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's a $250 billion industry, along with drugs and arms sales. It is the destruction of the child; we're not valuing life."

"We are very fortunate to have put together an incredible coalition — that's growing — of schools, of retailers, of rescue organizations, of many, many people who are interested in helping the children," he continued. "What the cartels are doing is pouring kids and people over the [U.S.-Mexico] border in one spot and distracting our military and Homeland Security, only to send thousands of people with drugs and the kids that are trafficked as getaways through other ports."

California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and New York have the highest rates of human trafficking in the United States, and half of the victims are children. According to the Goya Cares website, every 60 seconds, two children are trafficked.

When asked how Goya is going to fight child trafficking, Unanue said, "It's about education and awareness."

"We're partnering with many organizations," he said. "One of them is the Monique Burr Foundation, which brings curriculum from K-5, 6-12, educating the children, the parents, the teachers on the dangers of trafficking."

Unanue said, in addition to working with the Monique Burr Foundation on the curriculum aspect, Goya Cares has also created videos "that bring awareness … to the six steps of trafficking."

The first step, Unanue said, is "grooming or befriending," followed by "intoxicating."

"So, kids going off to college?" he asked. "It's easy to put drugs in their drinks."

Next comes the steps of "alienation" and "isolation."

"Isolating the child or the person from their family, and then the abuser becomes their family," Unanue said.

The final steps are "desensitizing" and "capitalizing," the Goya Foods CEO said.

"Capitalizing is the endgame of profiting from the abuse of children and people," he said.

Partnering with a growing list of organizations, Unanue stressed that they're committed to raising awareness.

"We're going into school systems; we're going into YMCAs and organizations around the country to raise awareness of this scourge that is taking over our planet."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!