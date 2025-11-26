Rep. Onder to Newsmax: Pritzker's Refusal of Help From Trump 'Inexplicable'

Rep. Bob Onder criticized Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Newsmax Wednesday for declining President Donald Trump's offer to deploy the National Guard to address crime in Chicago.

The Missouri Republican told ​​"Wake Up America" that "it is really inexplicable" the governor's dismissal of the president's desire to help.

"I witnessed firsthand in Washington, D.C., how Trump's tough-on-crime policy — deploying the National Guard, making sure law enforcement does their job — really had benefits," Onder said.

"For the first time in decades, D.C. went two weeks without a murder. Why would you not want that for your city?" he continued, adding, "I don't know what JB Pritzker's problem is."

Onder, who is on the House Transportation Committee, also discussed the importance of his introduction of the ROTOR Act to strengthen aviation safety.

The congressman explained that there is location broadcasting technology, "known as ADS-B, that has been required in moderate to busy airspace since 2021 for all general and commercial aviation aircraft."

However, Onder pointed out, "alarmingly, there is a loophole, and a loophole that proved to be deadly... where the military is not required to use this so-called ADS-B technology and the Blackhawk helicopter that collided into an American Airlines commuter jet on Jan. 29 had its ADS-B turned off and had not used it for over two years."

The congressman stressed that "knowing where your other aircraft are... is critical... so the ROTOR Act closes this loophole, as well as makes a number of other pro-safety provisions, because... we need to know our airlines are safe."

