Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden 'Intentionally' Harming US

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has "done more to intentionally harm the United States" than any other president.

Good, appearing on "Newsline," criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies as a "border invasion being facilitated by this president."

Good said "hundreds of thousands," of people "are invading our country on a monthly basis, assisted by, facilitated by this president intentionally."

"Not only do we have so many Americans who have not patriotically assimilated, have not earned legal immigration, but frankly, just broken into our country with the help of this administration," Good said. "But you also have the millions of criminals who got away, the ones with terrorist ties, criminal ties, trafficking drugs, and human trafficking into our country that will do irreparable harm to our country."

Good claimed that "never again in the history of our country has their own president done more to intentionally harm the United States."

"How many thousands and thousands of terribly dangerous individuals are in this country because of what the president's doing on the border?" Good said.