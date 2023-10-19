Rep. Good to Newsmax: 'Israel Support Should Stand Alone'

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax Thursday that any aid the United States sends Israel “should stand alone” and should not be packaged with other congressional or executive priorities.

“We certainly shouldn't borrow $100 billion from our kids and our grandkids for additional foreign aid,” Good said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “National Report.” “We ought to be supporting Israel unequivocally and not waffling on that at all. We've got $4 billion in aid that's already been passed out of the House that is waiting for the Senate to pass that out of the defense and homeland security bills that we have passed.”

“Israel support should stand alone,” he said. “Americans and members of Congress are almost unanimously united in supporting Israel, and so we shouldn't package that together with $100 billion of borrowing that wouldn't pass on its own.”

“That's what's wrong with Congress,” Good continued. “That's why we need Jim Jordan as speaker: to lead the Republican conference, to lead the House of Representatives in defeating the Biden agenda. This $100 billion is just an example of why we need him as speaker.”

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering sending a supplemental spending request to Congress as early as Friday that would include military aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, as well as funding for increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Under U.S. law, Congress controls national spending, not the executive branch.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that President Biden was considering requesting $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel. The president was widely expected to ask Congress to quickly pass a supplemental spending bill, as the administration continues to support Ukraine’s defense from a Russian invasion and now looks to shore up Israel's defenses in its unprovoked conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is suspending his campaign for speaker of the House, according to multiple published reports.

Instead of holding a third ballot of voting on Thursday, as expected, The Washington Post and Punchbowl have reported that the Ohio Republican will support empowering acting speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to serve until January.

McHenry was named speaker pro tempore after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., more than two weeks ago. Facing opposition from more than 20 of his fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats, Jordan failed to secure the necessary 217 votes in two rounds of voting to gain the gavel.

