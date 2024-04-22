Bob Good to Newsmax: Antisemitism 'Swelled' Since Congress Hearing

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday that antisemitism has “swelled” across the country since Congress held a hearing on antisemitism on college campuses due to President Joe Biden’s response to Israel and the attack by Hamas, as well as illegal immigration.

More than a dozen people were arrested at Columbia over the weekend for protesting the school’s stance on Israel and calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing war against Hamas.

Good, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, addressed recent protests at Columbia University over the war in Israel on "Wake Up America" after the school recently announced that classes during Passover will be held virtually in order to "deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps," according to Columbia President Minouche Shafik.

Good noted that he was in a congressional hearing on allegations of antisemitism at Columbia University. He recounted saying during the hearing: "What does it say about our college campuses that we're having to have a congressional hearing to this effect to talk about support for antisemitism widespread on college campuses?"

He added, "We weren't getting good answers from the Columbia president, and as you can see, it's actually just swelled since we had that hearing."

Good continued, "This is a real problem in our country and says a lot about where academia is today."

The congressman went on to blame President Joe Biden’s response to the attack by Hamas and his support for Israel, which he criticized as "tepid, benign, [and] vanilla, if you will," and illegal immigration for the rise in protests against Israel.

"And it's no wonder that you see it across our country with, frankly, the illegals who have invaded our country that are coming across our country, changing the demographic, changing … who's in our country, and they're not coming as patriots who are assimilating and coming here legally, but they're coming with a different worldview that's contrary to our American spirit," Good said.

