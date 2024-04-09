×
Tags: bob good | mike johnson | ukraine | border

Rep. Good to Newsmax: Massive Failure on Behalf of the Speaker

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 06:05 PM EDT

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Speaker Mike Johnson's failure to use additional Ukraine funding as leverage to secure additional border security is “a massive failure on behalf of the speaker and a massive failure for the American people.”

Good was responding to a press conference in which Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones stated that law enforcement agencies were advised by FBI Director Christopher Wray that “there are more red flags going off now than there were before 9/11.”

Good noted that with the 2 million got-aways over the last three years coupled with the 8 million illegal immigrants already released into the interior of the United States, “how could there not be a greater threat?”

“The speaker is the one who bears responsibility.  He said the border would be the hill that we would die one.  We begged him to use the appropriations and the spending battles to try to force border security.  He would not do that,” Good said during an appearance on the "The Chris Salcedo Show," 

Last week it was reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was expected to schedule a vote and presumably dismiss or table the impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a day after they are presented by the House impeachment managers.   

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 09 April 2024 06:05 PM
