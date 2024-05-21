Rep. Bob Good to Newsmax: Judge Merchan Ought to Dismiss Case

The case against former President Donald Trump "ought to be dismissed" by Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan based on the testimony of Michael Cohen, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Cohen admitted Monday he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization. He also admitted to previously lying under oath and served prison time for lying to Congress from May 2019 to November 2021.

"Michael Cohen obviously just last week admitting he was a multiple time perjurer lying under oath multiple times – now we find out he's guilty of grand larceny," Good told "Wake Up America." "You kind of expect – like they do on TV – for the judge to say, OK, case dismissed, arrest the witness here."

The jury was "very engaged," Good said, noting his time in the courtroom, adding that "you could see them really listening.

"I think this jury, that some people on this jury are gonna say, 'OK – there's no reason for this to move forward, we can't convict, there's no evidence to do this.'

"And, even in New York City, I think you're going to have a jury that's not going to come to a conviction."

