WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bob good | michael cohen | testimony | lying | donald trump | trial | judge

Rep. Bob Good to Newsmax: Judge Merchan Ought to Dismiss Case

By    |   Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:35 AM EDT

The case against former President Donald Trump "ought to be dismissed" by Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan based on the testimony of Michael Cohen, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Cohen admitted Monday he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization. He also admitted to previously lying under oath and served prison time for lying to Congress from May 2019 to November 2021.

"Michael Cohen obviously just last week admitting he was a multiple time perjurer lying under oath multiple times – now we find out he's guilty of grand larceny," Good told "Wake Up America." "You kind of expect – like they do on TV – for the judge to say, OK, case dismissed, arrest the witness here."

The jury was "very engaged," Good said, noting his time in the courtroom, adding that "you could see them really listening.

"I think this jury, that some people on this jury are gonna say, 'OK – there's no reason for this to move forward, we can't convict, there's no evidence to do this.'

"And, even in New York City, I think you're going to have a jury that's not going to come to a conviction."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The case against former President Donald Trump "ought to be dismissed" by Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan based on the testimony of Michael Cohen, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday.
bob good, michael cohen, testimony, lying, donald trump, trial, judge, juan merchan, dismissed
249
2024-35-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved