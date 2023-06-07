Rep. Bob Good to Newsmax: McCarthy Debt Ceiling Deal 'Breach of Trust'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., agreeing to a debt ceiling deal with the Biden administration was a "breach of trust" and a "breach of the agreement" he made with 14 House Freedom Caucus members, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"There's tremendous concern about what was done last week," Good told "National Report," noting 14 House Republican members made a deal that Good claims McCarthy violated.

Good added he voted "present" on the 15th round of voting that ultimately got McCarthy elected speaker, but this is not about him being opposed to the speaker as much as being opposed to the deal the speaker hoisted in the House GOP.

"Most importantly, one of the greatest threats to our country is our national debt of $32 trillion dollars, and the debt limit agreement last week, which basically owns or affirms the Biden agenda for the remaining year-and-a-half of this presidential term," Good said. "The Republicans who voted for that own that, validate that.

"There's unlimited amount of spending that can take place, there's an unconditional, unlimited increase to the debt ceiling and the country just can't afford it."

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill that suspends the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default with days to spare.

The House of Representatives and the Senate passed the legislation last week after Biden and McCarthy reached an agreement following tense negotiations.

The Treasury Department had warned it might be unable to pay all its bills this week if Congress had failed to act by then.

Good said Republicans need to show a toughness and resolve during the appropriations process "that we did not show during the debt ceiling" — joining 11 holdouts on a House rules vote that failed to pass for the first time since 2002.

"Frankly, this was a determination by 11 of us to say we are not going to continue business as usual – simply cannot afford it," Good said. "We're not going to allow a new coalition to be formed with Democrats to pass major pieces of spending legislation and then just pivot to passing messaging bills that are going to go nowhere in the Senate and have the Republicans have a faux sense of unity for these benign bills.

"But then when we have the major spending reforms, the major spending battles, I should say, the appropriations process, that we're just going to go to the Democrats to get the votes to pass Democrat-like bills, which is what we did with the debt-ceiling increase."

