Rep. Good to Newsmax: Americans Know We Fought for Them

While they're voting in the 2024 elections, Americans might not remember the House took a week or two to replace Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., but they will remember how some House Republicans stood up and fought for them, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

In response to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" host Rob Schmitt's concern the perceived chaos in the House Republican caucus could potentially hurt the GOP in the 2024 elections, Good said he doesn't think a year from now, "Americans are going to say, 'Oh, it took a week or two to select a different speaker other than Kevin McCarthy.'"

"What they will remember is if we stood up for them and fought for the things we said we would fight for," Good said.

Good did not name who he wanted to replace McCarthy, who was ousted Tuesday after a motion to vacate vote pushed by Good and seven other Republicans passed the House. But he said he wanted to let the process play out to "vet these candidates, challenge them, hold them up to scrutiny, and see who is the best to lead us."

Good said the goal is to have a consensus for the next speaker so Republicans "all have a vested interest in the speaker's success … because we all will have had to vote for that speaker."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!