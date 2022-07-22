Rep. Good to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Committee Doesn't Want the Truth

The Jan. 6 committee "doesn't really want to get to the truth about what happened" that day, but Republicans will "have a true investigation" if they retake control of the House in this fall's general election, Rep. Bob Good said on Newsmax on Friday.

"We will have a true investigation on what really did happen, on what really went wrong on Jan. 6, and let the facts and the truth lead us wherever it takes us," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Good said Democrats are "Jan. 6 crazy. They're COVID crazy. They're climate crazy. This is a sham investigation."

The select committee is loaded with Democrats, said Good, and that has "precluded any investigation" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"She's off limits," Good said. "They don't want to get to the truth about what happened."

Good further said he's not surprised that the committee plans to reconvene in September, just before the midterm elections in November, because "they're losing on every issue."

"The Democrats are losing on education," Good said. "They're losing on the border. They're losing on inflation. They're losing on the gas prices. They're losing on groceries."

Democrats are also losing on crime, Good said, as demonstrated by the attempted attack on Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., when a man came on stage Thursday at an upstate New York event where he was giving a speech in his campaign for state governor. Zeldin was not injured, and the man, David Jakubonis, 43, was charged with attempted assault and released on his own recognizance after his arraignment.

The fact that Jakubonis was released without bail shows why Americans have lost trust in the justice system and federal law enforcement agencies, said Good.

"Someone attacks a member of Congress, a congressional gubernatorial candidate there in New York, and he's released the next day," said Good, who asked why New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said such actions "have no place" but didn't address the need to prosecute violent crimes.

"We need to arrest criminals," said Good. "We need to end no-cash bail. We need to increase our efforts to control violent crime. There's a reason why violent crime is up 30% in American cities. The largest cities [are] Democrat-run cities, including New York. There's a reason why nobody wants to go to New York anymore, and I hope and pray that Lee Zeldin will be elected governor of New York."

Good also said New York Mayor Eric Adams is not filling his promises of controlling crime in the city.

"What it tells us is who the left is," Good said. "This is their response: Take it to the streets, get in their faces, intimidate and threaten justices and members of Congress. That's what the left does because they cannot win at the ballot box."

Good also on Friday discussed legislation he's introduced, the "Life at Conception Act" that would ensure 14th Amendment protections for the unborn.

"I'm driving and sponsoring the effort to get a discharge petition on the House floor," he said. "We have over 60% of elected Republicans who have signed that discharge petition nearly 130. We've got 160-plus who are co-sponsors of the Life at Conception Act. We ought to stand up for life."

