Rep. Good to Newsmax: Schumer Has No Interest in Funding Govt

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday that House Republicans are working "very hard" to pass their four remaining appropriations bills, vowing to put the pressure on Senate Democrats to properly fund the government.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Good said the challenge is that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has "no interest in appropriately funding the government."

Good also took aim at former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., under whose leadership the chamber got behind on appropriations in the first place.

"That's why we have a new speaker," Good told Salcedo. "September 30 comes the same time on the calendar every year. We knew when it was approaching and coming into the last week of September, the House had only passed one of our required 12 spending bills, despite the promises by the previous speaker to pass all 12 as a condition for him becoming speaker, quite frankly."

Good said House Republicans have four more to go as the clock ticks down to the Nov. 17 deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

"We went into the new speaker election process with four bills passed to the Senate's zero, and I'll point out, Chris, we spent three weeks selecting a new speaker for the American people, and during those three weeks the Senate did absolutely nothing, didn't pass any spending bills," Good said. "We got quickly into action with new Speaker Mike Johnson, who's doing an outstanding job.

"So we sit at eight with roughly two weeks to go. ... We're going to work very hard to get those final four bills passed. I think we can do it," Good added. "I hope that we get it done, and then we're going to put pressure on the Senate to take up those bills. We've got to stand strong and united behind our new speaker and hold the Senate accountable.

"Chuck Schumer has no interest in appropriately funding the government. He's hoping for a big Christmas tree omnibus. We're gonna do everything we can to block that on the House side."

