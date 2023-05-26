Rep. Good to Newsmax: Speaker, House GOP Must 'Hold the Line' on Debt

Rep. Bod Good, R-Va., told Newsmax Friday that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Republicans need to "hold the line" on the debt ceiling and get the deal across the finish line.

"I hope that things stand with the House staying united on the Limit, Save, Grow bill," Good said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." “That is a bill that we took 90 days to negotiate. Most of us Republicans didn't want to raise the debt ceiling at all, had never voted to raise the debt ceiling. But we came together with responsible, significant reforms and cuts to put us on a path of fiscal responsibility, while the Senate and the White House were on the sidelines.

"We meant it when we said this is the deal the Senate needs to pass, this is the deal the president needs to sign," he continued. "We meant holding the line. And that doesn't mean until the 11th hour — that means to see it all the way through. I think every 30 years or so we ought to actually do what Republicans want to do, for a change. We haven't done that since the early '90s, when you had Newt Gingrich come together and drive [President] Bill Clinton to balance the budget for the first time in many years.

"It's time to do what Republican voters elected us to do and what we told them we would do when they gave us the majority," he added.

Turning to the subject of student loan responsibility, Good said he has put forth a resolution to overturn the Biden administration's plan to cancel student debt.

"This president said himself about a year ago he didn't have the constitutional authority to transfer student loan debt to those who didn't borrow it," he said. "His education secretary and even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the same thing, and yet he did what he knew he did not have the authority to do. He knew it was unconstitutional, and he did it anyway. So this bill is a congressional review act that will overturn it.

"We've got bipartisan support: Two Democrats voted to pass it with us," he continued. "It now goes to the Senate ... and hopefully we'll get a bipartisan Senate to support it as well and force the president to sign it. It's half a trillion dollars that we don't have, and it's immoral and illegal to try to force those who didn't borrow student loan debt to have to pay for it."

When asked why Republicans didn't balance the budget when they controlled both chambers of Congress and the White House, Good acknowledged that "Republicans have been complicit helping us get to $32 trillion in national debt."

"That needs to change now in the House, and Republicans in the House are showing the courage to do the right thing to take us on some steps that will put us toward fiscal stability," he said. "The speaker needs to continue to hold the line with us on that and force the White House and the Senate to back down. They will do that if we refuse to give in."

