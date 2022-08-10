Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Lying' About Having No Input Into Mar-a-Lago Raid

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., believes the Biden administration's FBI had no rational basis for raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida this week.

"[The raid was] an investigation in search of a crime. It's a guilty verdict in search of a case. This has been done intentionally to damage President Trump. Trying to harm him. Trying to harm his prospects for 2024," Good told Newsmax on Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Katrina Szish.

"This is a political witch hunt," added Good. "This is the police state of a banana republic ... We've got to tear down the FBI and start over when we take control [of the House] in January."

Good's last statement informally reflects the House Republicans' immediate agenda for 2023, should the GOP prevail in the November midterm elections.

The Virginia Republican can envision investigations into the respective conduct of Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and President Joe Biden — starting with whether the commander-in-chief knew about the Trump raid in advance.

"[The Trump raid and phone confiscation of Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.] is a continuation of the weaponization of the federal government against its citizens. The Biden administration thinks the greatest threat to America ... is Americans," says Good, who'll be up for reelection this November in Virginia's 5th District, which covers a large swath of land from Lynchburg to Richmond.

Good's condemnation of the Biden administration also included U.S. military leaders being more concerned about "white supremacy" than other military superpowers throughout the world, and American parents being characterized as "domestic terrorists" for attending and shaping local school board meetings.

However, from Good's perspective, nothing can match the impact of Monday's raid, the "lowest of the low, with this Department of 'in'-Justice," he said.

That's why House and Senate Republicans must "have the courage to follow through on what [we're promising to the American people]" next year, said Good.

Good also insisted there wasn't a chance of FBI Director Wray executing an unprecedented search warrant involving a former U.S. president — and quite possibly Joe Biden's head-to-head competition in the 2024 presidential general election — without the input or signing-off from Garland and Biden.

"There's no way [Biden] didn't know. The administration is lying," said Good, while analogizing that top-level employees in corporate America would "never" do something "to catch their boss off guard ... That never happens in an organization, and that certainly didn't happen in the [Trump raid]."

