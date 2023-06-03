Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden 'Divider in Chief,' Republicans Caved

President Joe Biden has been the "divider in chief" since he was sworn into office and, "relative to the debt ceiling battle, he lied about the Limits, Save, Grow bill," said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va.

Republicans also caved to the White House in the negotiating process and might not have enough strength to "stand strong and force cuts in the appropriations process," he added.

"He said we were cutting Social Security and Medicare, veterans' benefits, because he couldn't defend being against the true reforms and cuts that were in Limits, Save, Grow; so this president is lying," Good said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Now he's lying that anyone was ever threatening a default, because we have more than enough revenue to pay the $70 billion a month that it takes to service out debt to pay the interest on our debt.

"We collect about $400 billion a month on average. Problem is we spend over $500 billion a month. We run a monthly deficit of more than $100 billion, too. The president is and was lying about the spending battle, about the debt ceiling battle; but unfortunately that didn't pass. The 'Failed' Responsibility Act validates, or affirms — sadly, with Republicans' support — the Biden agenda for the remaining two years," he added.

"Now he's got the Republican votes who have maintaining the spending. That's the highest in the history of the country for the final two years of the Biden presidency," he added.

The Biden agenda from a funding standpoint will continue for the next two years as a result of the act that just passed because "we've got the most egregious, wasteful, excessive, expensive government spending in the history of the country along with a lot of harmful policies that are weakening America; harming America from an energy standpoint; dividing Americans on diversity, equity and inclusion; radical transgender policies permeating every agency, department of our government. So we Republicans need to attack that in the appropriations process," Good said.

"I fear, though, that as we surrendered leverage in the debt ceiling battle and we showed that at the end of the day we will cave and do what Democrats want, I don't know that we'll have the strength as a party to stand strong and force cuts in the appropriations process. But I certainly hope that we will. I'm going to do everything I can to effectuate that on the budget committee."

