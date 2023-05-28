Rep. Good to Newsmax: House GOP Should Reject Debt Deal

House Republicans have "spent two or three months talking tough," but with the debt deal that was potentially reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, they've reached yet another deal with Democrats to increase national spending, and the measure should not be approved, Rep. Bob Good said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Republicans have reverted back to what we've done in the past, which is make a deal with Democrats to increase the national spending and the American people are going to suffer for it," the Virginia Republican, a member of the House Budget Committee," told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

The "agreement in principle" that has been reached raises the nation's legal debt ceiling while falling short of the greater spending cuts overall that Republicans had been demanding in their debt ceiling bill.

"I wish I could tell you that Republicans are indeed steadfast and ensuring that we're going to have spending cuts, but the deal that we [made] last night doesn't do that," Good said. "If you're a Democrat who wants essentially a blank check to spend as much as you want to spend over the next two years, that's what you're getting in this deal."

The deal also forfeits the leverage Republicans would have had in the next election season and has "almost none of the strong components of substantial reforms and spending cuts" included in the House bill that has been passed, Good added, and he hopes that enough conservatives in the House will reject it.

"This deal doesn't do anything to fix the fiscal situation here in the country, this makes it more likely will eventually have a default," he said. "We will have a true default when we can no longer borrow, we can no longer service our debt, we can no longer sell our debt and we're heading down that track."

That also means the country is on track "to go from the $32 trillion national debt now to $53 trillion in the next 10 years, and that's without additional emergency or more extra reckless spending," Good continued. "That's just the current budget trajectory with what's already been done…we forfeited the leverage we had with the House majority."

