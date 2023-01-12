Rep. Good to Newsmax: Delaying Biden Docs Erodes Faith in System

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax on Thursday that withholding information from the public about the discovery of classified documents in a private office of President Joe Biden until after the midterm elections reinforces the notion held by many that the election system is being rigged.

Biden's legal team said it discovered the documents Nov. 2 in a locked closet of an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center from the time his term as vice president ended in 2017 until shortly before he began his campaign for president in 2020.

But the Department of Justice did not make it public until this week. Meanwhile, the FBI made a much-publicized raid on the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump to seize documents in August, 90 days before the elections.

"A willingness to withhold information that the public might have considered in the election … continues to contribute to the perception that elections have been rigged in this country with dishonest information," Good said on "American Agenda."

Good said it's another example of how a Democrat, such as Biden or a member of his administration, has been treated differently than Trump, a Republican.

"It's very concerning the different treatment of members of the administration of the current president or the previous president based on their political affiliation, and we see that on display here again," Good said.

In a September interview on "60 Minutes," Biden harshly criticized Trump for storing classified documents at his Florida estate, referring to it as irresponsible.

Upon the first discovery of the documents at the Penn Biden Center, Biden said he was "surprised." When it was revealed documents from his vice presidency were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, residence, he defended it Thursday by saying some were in a locked garage. He further said he takes the handling of "classified documents and classified material seriously" and that "we're cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department's review."

"It just continues to show that Democrats, and Joe Biden in particular, accuse Republicans and or President Trump of doing that which they do," Good said. "To think that he's got at least three batches in his personal possession unsecured ... that doesn't keep him from condemning and criticizing President Trump because he either thinks he has a compliant media or compliant 'department of injustice' that's not going to hold him accountable to what might be discovered."

