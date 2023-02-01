Rep. Good to Newsmax: FBI Should Extend Biden Doc Searches

The FBI should extend its search for classified documents connected with President Joe Biden at the University of Delaware and his son Hunter's home, Rep. Bob Good said Wednesday on Newsmax while commenting on the agency's search of the president's summer home at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"You have to ask yourself, Why would the president have any classified documents in his offices and residences?" the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "What kind of access has Hunter Biden had with those documents?"

FBI agents searched Biden's beach house for about three hours Wednesday, and his attorney said no classified documents were found. The agents ended up taking some of Biden's handwritten notes and other materials relating to his time as vice president.

Good also said that one must look at the money involved with the Biden family, including the money "that flowed from Ukraine to Hunter Biden and then, as a country under Biden's direction, we sent billions of dollars to Ukraine."

Money also "flowed from China to Hunter Biden," said Good, adding the president "views China as a partner instead of an adversary. There's really great reason for concern."

Meanwhile, Biden is to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy later Wednesday to try to find common ground on the debt ceiling and budget issues, but Biden is still refusing to cooperate, Good pointed out.

"The American people gave us the House majority for a reason because they want us to deal with the $32 trillion in national debt, the $1 trillion to $2 trillion deficit we're running each year," said Good. "They gave us a majority to not do what we did with the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill."

In addition, there is approximately $600 billion in COVID-19 relief funds that haven't been spent, so the House will need to "claw back those funds," said Good.

"We need to claw back some of this money that was allocated for the phony infrastructure bill, for all the spending, that potentially $10 trillion in new spending from the Biden administration over these last two years, that's not been spent yet," said Good. "We need to have some cuts that will put us on a path to fiscal responsibility, and Kevin McCarthy is going to lead that negotiation.

"I'm glad the president is at least willing to meet with them today."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!