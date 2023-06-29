Cain, Sabàto Jr. to Newsmax: Blue States Passing 'Insane' Gender Laws

Laws popping up throughout many blue states regarding gender identity, such as California where parents can potentially lose visitation rights and custody of their children if they don't affirm their gender identities, are "insane," actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Thursday.

The California legal system "already does not serve the best interests of the children," Cain told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It's set up to be adversarial. So you add this to the mix, and it will be used as a tool by very angry and vindictive parents and it'll cost lives. It'll cause all kinds of trouble. It's insane.

"My son wanted to be a bird when he was little, and if I didn't affirm his bird identity, I guarantee you they would have used it against me, and I would have lost custody," Cain added.

Cain noted that when he travels to other countries, he hears people talking about American policies and the president, and "They are laughing. They're laughing because it's just ridiculous.

"Ninety-nine percent of the people you speak with, inside of America, outside of America, they don't agree with any of this stuff," Cain said. "So who is this tiny little bit of, tiny fraction of people who are changing all the rules in America?"

Regarding a new law in Connecticut outlining the preferred terms for the Hispanic community, actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. stated that the left wants "to change the country internally, and they're doing that with the legal system, it's been going on for a long time."

"The American people deserve better. The country deserves better," Sabàto Jr. said. "When people go to sleep at night ... they should feel safe that the government is doing something to protect them. But on the other hand, it's all a business. They want to make money. They want to grow this business as a government, and the American people are always last.

"This country is the only hope for the future of this planet, and if we destroy it internally, there's really not much hope. ... Reading the Bible would be good on a daily basis and bringing family values and appreciating the most beautiful flag of Mother Earth, our flag, the United States of America," Sabàto Jr. added.

