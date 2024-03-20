Steube to Newsmax: Govt Employees Make 40 Percent More Than Most

Rep. Greg Steube, R- Fla., told Newsmax it was always the goal of those working in the government to make more and have more control than the average American.

According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released last week, the average total compensation for state and local government workers amounted to $60.56 per hour in Dec. 2023. For private-sector workers, this came out to $43.11 per hour.

Steube, during a "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" appearance, decried the phenomena, stating, "We're walking down the ... pipe dream that is a" Democrat "communist socialist state."

"Everybody is either on some kind of government subsidy, or they work for the government, and that's how you control the people. We've seen it even here in the House when" former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "busted all the" salary "caps for all of our staff. She increased by like $400,000 the amount you can pay staff."

"This is the long game they've had since Obama: to get as many people in government as possible on government subsidies and then increase their salaries."

