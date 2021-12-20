Kim Klacik to Newsmax: VP Harris 'Condescending' in Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris was "condescending" to Charlamagne tha God in her recent interview with the podcast host, President of the Red Renaissance PAC Kimberly Klacik told Newsmax on Monday.

The former Republican House candidate from Maryland also told "Stinchfield" host Grant Stinchfield, if former Vice President Mike Pence acted "street tough" to Charlamagne as Harris did, he would receive considerably more backlash.

"Now, if you look at what Kamala Harris said, she was very condescending, and then she threw out the word Republican as if it's some buzzword that people should get upset about," Klacik said.

"But at the same time, if you think about it, if Mike Pence would have talked to Charlamagne that way, this would have ended a whole different way," she added. "Because it was Kamala Harris – because she was acting, as like you said, 'street-tough' – they're going to let it slide by."

Klacik also criticized Charlamagne, the interviewer of Harris, for not pushing back against the vice president for dodging his question.

"Charlamagne acted as if nothing was wrong at the end of that interview, but it is very wrong, Klacik stated. "There are a lot of Democrats, especially Black Democrats, that are watching this and ... I think thinking twice about their vote."

Harris responded forcefully to Charlamagne on Friday when he asked her if President Biden is the "real" president in charge, after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., signaled he would be the deciding vote against the administration's heavily pushed Build Back Better plan, The Week reported.

"I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked during his Comedy Central show "Tha God's Honest Truth."

"It's Joe Biden — and don't start talking like a Republican! It's Joe Biden. And I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris," she responded strikingly.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here