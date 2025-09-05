Watch Newsmax for Canonization of Acutis, Frassati

This weekend Newsmax is providing live and comprehensive coverage of one of the most anticipated events in the Catholic Church: the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday, Newsmax is reporting live from Rome and key sites in Italy, offering viewers unprecedented access to the celebrations, the faithful, and the stories behind two of the newest saints of the Church.

Newsmax host Rob Astorino leads coverage anchoring live from the Vatican.

Astorino is joined by a team of Vatican correspondents bringing insight and on-the-ground reporting.

Anneliese Taggert, Newsmax’s Vatican correspondent, is filing reports not only from the Vatican but also from Pollone, Italy, the hometown of Pier Giorgio Frassati, where she is speaking with members of the Frassati family.

Meanwhile, correspondent Alex Salvi is reporting live from Rome and from Assisi, where Carlo Acutis’ shrine continues to draw pilgrims from around the world.

Together, the team is guiding viewers through the three days of coverage leading up to the canonization Mass, which will be celebrated by Pope Leo at 10 a.m. Rome time on Sunday in St. Peter’s Square.

Newsmax will air key highlights of the canonization Mass starting at 7 AM eastern time.

Carlo Acutis, who died at age 15 in 2006, is often referred to as the "patron saint of the internet" for his pioneering use of technology to spread devotion to the Eucharist.

His canonization marks him as the first millennial saint.

Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died in 1925 at age 24, was known for his deep faith, charitable work, and love of the outdoors, earning him the nickname "the Man of the Beatitudes."

Both men are seen as powerful models for young Catholics around the world.

Throughout the weekend, Newsmax is airing a wide range of interviews with Church leaders, scholars, family members, and Catholic voices who have been touched by the legacies of Acutis and Frassati.

Newsmax will have interviews with Antonia Salzano Acutis, the mother of Carlo Acutis, and Wanda Gawronska, the niece of Pier Giorgio Frassati.

Their personal reflections bring intimate portraits of the young saints-to-be.

Other prominent guests include:

Eduardo Verástegui , film producer and president of the Viva Mexico movement.

, film producer and president of the Viva Mexico movement. Msgr. Hilary Franco , adviser to the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations.

, adviser to the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations. Thomas Willams , Vatican correspondent and commentator.

, Vatican correspondent and commentator. John Yep , CEO & President of Catholics for Catholics.

, CEO & President of Catholics for Catholics. Dr. Matthew Bunson , Vice President and Editorial Director of EWTN News.

, Vice President and Editorial Director of EWTN News. Patrick Novecosky , co-author of Saint Carlo Acutis: The Amazing Discovery of a Teenager in Heaven.

, co-author of Saint Carlo Acutis: The Amazing Discovery of a Teenager in Heaven. Gretchen Crowe , Editor-in-Chief of OSV News.

, Editor-in-Chief of OSV News. Teresa Tomeo , syndicated Catholic talk show host and international speaker.

, syndicated Catholic talk show host and international speaker. Dr. Taylor Marshall , author and host of The Dr. Taylor Marshall Show.

, author and host of The Dr. Taylor Marshall Show. Ashley McGuire , Senior Fellow at The Catholic Association.

, Senior Fellow at The Catholic Association. Logan Church, Political Director at CatholicVote.

In addition, Newsmax is featuring commentary from priests and theologians across the United States.

These guest include Father Benedict Kiely, Father Sean Connolly, Father Gerald Murray, Father Enrique Salvo, and many others.

Their insights shed light on the spiritual significance of the canonization and the lasting legacies of Acutis and Frassati.

Beyond expert commentary, Newsmax correspondents are interviewing pilgrims, seminarians, and young Catholics inspired by the lives of the new saints.

From Assisi to Rome, the stories of faith, vocation, and devotion demonstrate how the witness of Acutis and Frassati continues to touch a new generation of believers.

As the Catholic world turns its attention to St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday morning, Newsmax viewers will have a front-row seat. Make sure you tune in!

