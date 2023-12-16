Blake Moore to Newsmax: GOP Has Trimmed Biden Spending

Utah congressman and vice chairman of the House Republican Conference, Congressman Blake Moore, shared insights into the party's accomplishments and priorities during an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now" on Saturday.

Moore highlighted the conference's commitment to fiscal responsibility, emphasizing a significant reduction in spending over the next six years.

"We're going to reduce spending year over year, and now we're over the course of six or so years that will trim out over $2 trillion worth of spending that we found to be wasteful, unnecessary, and that's still supporting our defense, our veterans, and things of that nature," he said.

He acknowledged the challenges of operating in a split government and outlined legislative victories, including HR 1 on energy policy and HR 2 addressing border and immigration policy. Despite recognizing potential Senate hurdles, Moore noted leveraging strategic points like the “debt ceiling” and the “Ukraine supplemental” to advance their priorities.

"Our major priority is stopping Biden's aggressive spending, which led to $5 trillion in his first year," Moore asserted, emphasizing the role of the Republican majority in curbing inflation. He pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act, initially half a trillion but now scored at over a trillion, and highlighted efforts to control budgets.

“It's tough to get a lot accomplished, but we've been able to stop all of the Biden spending … and by us being in the majority, we eliminate that; that's what led to so much inflation, he added.

When asked about top priorities to convince voters to retain or expand the Republican majority, Moore underscored three key areas: fiscal sanity, tackling the national debt, and ensuring lower inflation for American families.

“So, fiscal sanity will be our primary focus, and ensuring that we keep inflation and lower inflation for American families will be a direct result of that, but it will be something that we're heavily focused on all the levers that we can pull to do that,” he said.

He also emphasized the party's commitment to providing accountability through open investigations into government overreach and impropriety.

“We're running a very, very clean, very upfront open investigation into anything of government overreach and any type of impropriety,” he said.

“We're going to keep doing that and be honest with the American people.



