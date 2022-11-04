Blake Masters: Dems 'About to Get a Dose of Democracy' Tuesday

Blake Masters emphasized Republican hopes of a red wave during his Newsmax town hall on Friday, warning the Democratic Party that "they're about to get a dose of democracy next Tuesday."

Joining Newsmax host John Bachman, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate told the network on Friday that, alongside gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and attorney general nominee Abraham Hamadeh, there will be "a red sweep in Arizona."

"How funny is it that they had to trot out [former President Barack] Obama?" Masters noted. "They had to dust him off and drag him out of retirement to come and try to invigorate [Democratic governor candidate] Katie Hobbs and [Democratic Sen.] Mark Kelly's floundering campaigns."

However, "Obama's presence here really was just a distraction for who wasn't here — [President] Joe Biden," he continued. "Where's Joe Biden? Why didn't he come rally? They sent him off to states the Democrats can't possibly win ... so that he can feel busy doing something."

Masters also emphasized the importance of crime, inflation and water rights. But most of all, the senate nominee told Bachman that Republicans must deliver an ultimatum to Biden on the border and energy policy.

"We need to be willing to grind his government to a halt unless and until he does two things: secure the border and re-implement [former] President [Donald] Trump's America First energy policies," he proclaimed. "If we don't do that — if we're not able to get those things done — we're not going to have a country."

Masters also declared that he "hopes someone else runs" to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as head of Senate Republicans, arguing that the conference "needs new leadership."

"Mitch McConnell cut $18 million in reserve funding for Arizona. Apparently, he doesn't want me in the Senate. But you know what, I think he's about to be stuck with me in just four days," the Senate candidate stated.

"I don't feel entitled to other people's money. ... So, I said my job is to win this race with Mitch McConnell's money or without it," Masters shared. "And I think we're on track to win without it, so that's just as good in my book."