Florida State Sen. to Newsmax: High Alert Kept State Safe

Florida's high-alert status as Hurricane Idalia approached this week likely helped keep people safe, state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"Anytime you have a storm, and there's damage and you have the risk of life being taken, it's scary," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "The issue that happens with storms like this when they go up this side of the state of Florida, you basically have the whole state on alert, all 22 million, because you never know in this instance if it was going to make a sharp right turn."

Although the impact of the hurricane, which is now a tropical storm, was far less than had been feared, having more people on alert also kept people safe, said Ingoglia.

"The more people that were alert, the more people were heeding these warnings, and, fortunately, a lot of people were safe," he said. "We can always rebuild communities. We can't rebuild lives."

Ingoglia also said he wanted to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his leadership, as he was "out in front of this issue from the very beginning when everybody knew well ahead of time that we were in fear of being struck by this hurricane."

The focus now is on making sure roads are clear so emergency vehicles can get in, said Ingoglia, noting that further north in the state there is a great deal of water damage.

"But right now, the governor and his teams are making sure that there's power to a lot of these residents," he said. "I think we had almost 600,000 homes without power, and I think there's about 200 left, so they're doing a great job making sure the linemen were staged in advance, and right now we're just in the process of rebuilding the communities, which, unfortunately, we're used to in Florida."

