×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blaineholt | vladimirputin | us | ukraine

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: NKorea Using World Strife to Show Strength

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 03:49 PM EDT

North Korea — which fired at least 23 missiles into the sea Wednesday, including one landing about 40 miles off South Korea's coast — wants to take advantage of the conflicts going on in Ukraine and elsewhere and show its strength, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax Wednesday. 

"Well, you certainly don't want to be a fish in those waters," Holt, a Newsmax contributor, said on "Wake Up America." "They are now saber-rattling at each other. North Korea wants now to be recognized by South Korea as a nuclear power. They want their nuclear status recognized by the world." 

And North Korea, he added, is "using all this strife in the world, the war in Europe, this new threat of Iran against the Middle East to say, Well, we're here too, and we'll be ready to take advantage of any opportunity that comes from global conflict.

"That's what they're clustering for, just one more thing that we're keeping an eye on what's happening outside of this country."

Wednesday marked the first time a ballistic missile landed near South Korean waters since 1945, when the peninsula was divided; and it was the most fired by North Korea in a single day. South Korea, in response, fired missiles of its own.

Holt also discussed the Pentagon's announcement this week that it sent in weapons experts to Ukraine to inspect the U.S.-supplied arms that are being used in the fight against Russia, as reported by The Hill.

"I want to hold back judgment," Holt said. "I am urging defense leaders and diplomatic leaders in our nation to stand up and talk to the United States and have a conversation about the use of U.S. military force.

"We need to understand where we could have our troops in contact and most assuredly in contact with a nuclear power. It's very scary, and I think we certainly need to know a lot more about that."

He also called a New York Times report that Russian military leaders had discussed the use of nuclear weapons "very serious" because "it means that our intelligence community is willing to give away that we understood that they had these conversations."

"It is a strategy to put that out there to say we know what you're discussing; and hopefully, that alone — telling the world that — deters you from taking those actions. But I still don't hold out much that that's going to be the path for the Russians," he said. "If you look right now, strategically, the war is going in their direction."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
North Korea — which fired at least 23 missiles into the sea Wednesday, including one landing about 40 miles off South Korea's coast — wants to take advantage of the conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere and show its strength, said retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.
blaineholt, vladimirputin, us, ukraine
429
2022-49-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved