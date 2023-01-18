Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'Signaling' About Ukraine Peace Talks Has Begun

Although Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that Moscow has yet to receive any serious peace proposals from Ukraine is posturing and not serious, it is also a form of signaling, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Holt pointed out to Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Lavrov did not even lay out what Moscow wants in his declaration.

But his statements were definitely "signaling. That we are talking about talking," which Holt described as a positive development.

But he emphasized that someone must seize the moment and do something about it to push the possibility of peace talks forward, because the situation for both sides is only going to get worse on the battlefield.

The retired brigadier general acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now concentrating on protecting Ukrainian sovereignty and that "Russia can't ask for the same deal it wanted this time last year after it destroyed a country and raped it."

Holt also stressed that "Zelenskyy has limited options with his people, because his people are rightly saying we want you to reestablish Ukrainian sovereignty and we want our country back."

This situation has brought the sides to the point, Holt emphasized "where we should seize the opportunity in D.C., in my opinion, [and] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken should take a leadership role here and go, OK, let's get to Vienna, let's get to some other neutral site, and let's just start talking ... because we eventually have to sit down and stop this thing or slow this thing down, because we are going to a real bad place where neither participant wants to be."

