Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Xi, Putin Meeting Shows 'Capstone Alliance'

This week's meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping wasn't "window dressing," but evidence of a "capstone alliance" being formed between the two countries, with China taking the lead, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Saturday.

"China wants to lead the rest of the world away from the west," Holt, a Newsmax contributor and former deputy military adviser for NATO, said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "China wants to take us away from the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency."

And on the heels of the visit, there "is tractable evidence" that the meeting is having effects around the world, said Holt, including with Syria and Turkey having a rapprochement with Iran and Russia, and Putin about to "travel and be welcomed as a hero in South Africa."

U.S. adversaries are pushing back to determine what President Joe Biden will do, which has been happening since his administration took office, said Holt.

Biden's national team has "presided over the failures in Kabul, a deterrable war in Ukraine that turned hot and is not in a good place right now; and now we see the Middle East flaring up," he said. "Our friends in Israel are very much isolated with the rapprochement that China led between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and now Saudi Arabia is going to establish normal relations with Syria."

Meanwhile, the United States has made matters "quite easy" for China, based on the weakness the administration has projected around the world, in combination with the absence of U.S. leadership or diplomacy, said Holt.

"You know that when Xi Jinping is the one that's arguing for peace in Ukraine, albeit with ridiculous terms, and then you have folks in D.C. saying, 'Well, we don't really want this kind of peace,' it's like, 'Well, what's your plan? ... Xi Jinping is not representative of the free world but is intent on leading the entire world," he added.

And Holt said it's a "no-brainer" to think such things would be happening if there was any other president in office but Biden.

"We can't walk away from the truth of the Hunter Biden laptop or what the Biden relationship is to these countries, including China," he said. "It's all out there, and it's being talked about."

Meanwhile, China is "taking over a nation without firing a shot" by co-opting every element of American society, said Holt.

That includes "killing 100,000 Americans a year with your new ally, the Mexican drug cartels," Holt said. "Americans are onto this. We need to hold Republicans and Democrats accountable for this, so there are no white knights here. But our national security is now in peril, and we have to wake up to that fact. We have to do something about it."

And he concluded that the United States must fear China most of all, as it is having bad domestic problems.

"What better way to save themselves than the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] to project desperate power on the world stage?" he asked. "I would say that they are the most desperate power in the world, and they plan to take care of that by projecting outward and being aggressive. And that's what we have to watch the most."

