Blaine Holt to Newsmax: CIA Has 'Explaining to Do'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that following the ambush shooting of two National Guard troops within blocks of the White House, the CIA needs to offer some explanations.

Holt told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday that the alleged gunman "wasn't properly vetted. And the CIA has got a lot of explaining to do."

He said the underpinnings go further than that.

"And quite frankly, and I'll be blunt, [CIA Director] John Ratcliffe's got more explaining to do."

Holt linked the Washington, D.C., shooting to a recent video released by Democrats — including Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA operative — telling military service members they should ignore "illegal" orders from the Trump administration.

Holt rhetorically asked of Ratcliffe, "Why do you not have operational control of the CIA? Why are we watching elected officials with CIA stink on them invoke and try to stoke insurrection?"

He advanced his concerns about the potential damage of that video.

"I'm concerned about these seditious remarks because we're going to see escalation," he said.

"I think that this psychopath got inspired by those types of things. And that's with the billboards that are going up now.

"And that's with the Dearborn, Michigan, Islamic extremists calling for a revolution against our military all over the place on social media," Holt said.

"So it's getting worse. And my words to the Trump administration: If you're in a position of responsibility, you better get on this right now."

There are still many questions surrounding the Wednesday ambush shooting of two West Virginia National Guard soldiers on duty in the nation's capital, only blocks from the White House.

Both required emergency surgeries and were last reported to be in critical condition. The father of one said in a phone interview that he was holding his daughter's hand while saying he did not expect her to recover from the grave wounds.

The alleged shooter is an Afghan national who was allowed entry into the U.S. during the administration of former President Joe Biden. Investigators said the man drove about 2,700 miles from his residence near the West Coast to Washington, D.C., to carry out his attack.

President Donald Trump called the ambush "heinous" and an attack on America. Trump has ordered a review of asylum immigration cases handled by the Biden administration, along with scrutiny of green cards issued to people allowed entry to the U.S. from 19 nations.

