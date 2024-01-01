Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Needs 'Cost Imposition' in Middle East

President Joe Biden is stuck between acting to aggressively stoke a Middle East-wide war or acting too weakly to permit Iranian-backed aggression, but retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax sided firmly with exacting a cost for attacks on U.S. troops in the region.

"Unfortunately, it sounds great: 'Wow, we knocked out three boats' — three speed boats, so we've got an entire United States Navy there that knocked down three speed boats," Holt told Monday's "Wake Up America," responding to news the U.S. reacted to Houthi rebels seeking to attack the Maersk shipping vessel in the Red Sea. "Now it's good because we're protecting the Maersk.

"What I'm concerned with it is that these are just tit-for-tat pinprick-type responses. It's not really a cost imposition on an enemy."

Holt appeared with national security expert Fred Fleitz, who warned that the world is seeking to take advantage of the 2024 ticking clock on President Joe Biden's administration before he could be voted out of office for a stronger leader in former President Donald Trump.

"To Fred's point, there's nothing but more weakness ahead from the exact same national security team that's been impaneled, and I think foreign intelligence services globally are studying us very carefully," Holt told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Jonathan Glasgow.

"You know 2024 is it, because if Biden is not reelected then there will be a strong U.S. president likely in the seat and a lot of this weakness that we have been projecting will start to be curtailed."

