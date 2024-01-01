×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blaine holt | war | middle east | u.s. troops | iran | attacks | biden administration

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Needs 'Cost Imposition' in Middle East

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 09:59 AM EST

President Joe Biden is stuck between acting to aggressively stoke a Middle East-wide war or acting too weakly to permit Iranian-backed aggression, but retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax sided firmly with exacting a cost for attacks on U.S. troops in the region.

"Unfortunately, it sounds great: 'Wow, we knocked out three boats' — three speed boats, so we've got an entire United States Navy there that knocked down three speed boats," Holt told Monday's "Wake Up America," responding to news the U.S. reacted to Houthi rebels seeking to attack the Maersk shipping vessel in the Red Sea. "Now it's good because we're protecting the Maersk.

"What I'm concerned with it is that these are just tit-for-tat pinprick-type responses. It's not really a cost imposition on an enemy."

Holt appeared with national security expert Fred Fleitz, who warned that the world is seeking to take advantage of the 2024 ticking clock on President Joe Biden's administration before he could be voted out of office for a stronger leader in former President Donald Trump.

"To Fred's point, there's nothing but more weakness ahead from the exact same national security team that's been impaneled, and I think foreign intelligence services globally are studying us very carefully," Holt told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Jonathan Glasgow.

"You know 2024 is it, because if Biden is not reelected then there will be a strong U.S. president likely in the seat and a lot of this weakness that we have been projecting will start to be curtailed."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Joe Biden is stuck between acting to aggressively stoke a Middle East-wide war or acting too weakly to permit Iranian-backed aggression, but retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Newsmax sided firmly with exacting a cost for attacks on U.S. troops in the region.
blaine holt, war, middle east, u.s. troops, iran, attacks, biden administration, president
302
2024-59-01
Monday, 01 January 2024 09:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved