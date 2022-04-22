Retired Gen. Holt to Newsmax: Putin Has 'No Confidence' in His Generals

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering a blockade of the sprawling steel plant in Mariupol where Ukrainian soldiers are standing ground is a sign he is managing the war with "no confidence" in his military officers, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday.

"Now we see Putin making a tactical order on the battlefield, skipping past his entire chain of command and directing exactly how that war can be fought," Holt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "To me, that was the biggest moment of the day yesterday, that he is now calling balls and strikes on the battlefield."

That, Holt said, shows that Putin no longer trusts his generals and his intelligence services.

"He's putting people in jail," said Holt. "Senior members of his administration are being thrown in jail, and they're being held for treason, and he's actually managing this war."

Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the battle for control of Mariupol, which Ukrainian officials deny, with the approximately 2,000 Ukraine fighters remaining holed up at the Azovstal steel plant.

The Russian president ordered the troops not to storm the factory, where the defenders — and civilians — are hiding in underground passageways, but to block it off to force a surrender, which Holt conceded is "probably smart."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has announced another $800 million in aid for Ukraine, including weapons, but Holt said that the United States is "absolutely prepared" should those weapons be needed in its defense.

"Our military is well-positioned and our acquisition strategies are well-positioned for moments like these," said Holt. "While there are a lot of stocks moving in and out of inventories, we certainly can feel safe that American security is on point."

The real issue is about getting Ukraine the support it needs as fast as possible, and dropping "all the bureaucracy and red tape" associated with items that its military needs on the battlefield now, he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine wants different weaponry than what it's being given, but still, there are some "decent weapons" coming in, including the "Ghost drones" that are being sent, said Holt.

Still, in other cases, weapons are being promised that aren't being delivered, he said.

"The U.K. pledged Harpoons," he said. "OK, great. Where are they? Let's get them into the battlefield."

Meanwhile, Russia tested a new intercontinental missile this week that Putin claims can hit any target in the world, and Holt called that an "outright threat" to the world.

"We should always respect Russian military power," said Holt. "At the same time, he's in a world of mess militarily when we see what's happening inside Ukraine. That means we have to be very concerned about more desperation, more acts against humanity, and potentially, weapons of mass destruction coming onto the battlefield."

