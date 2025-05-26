Holt to Newsmax: Russia-Ukraine War Escalating

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt warned Monday on Newsmax that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is entering a more dangerous phase, saying recent developments show the world that the conflict is now "on an escalation path."

Holt said Monday the Russia-Ukraine conflict is intensifying, citing recent military actions and warning that the situation is moving toward broader confrontation.

On "American Agenda," Holt reacted to former President Donald Trump's Sunday statement calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "crazy" after Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack against Ukraine.

"So at the end of that presser, the more alarming thing happened," Holt said, referring to the press conference on the matter involving Trump. "They asked him, 'Did you know that Ukraine had tried to hit the Putin helicopter on its way into Kursk with 1,100 drones?' And the president said, 'I don't know anything about that.'

"Well, that's a foul," Holt added.

"Somebody on the National Security Council or his chief of staff needs to open up and talk about why the president didn't understand that because the president is working so hard to [broker] some sort of peace arrangement between the two," he said.

Holt also pointed to escalating military support from Western countries as a new and dangerous element in the conflict.

"Next, foul — opening up weapons, no restrictions," he continued. "Putin just said, I already know that you can't deliver those weapons without Western targeting, Western satellites. And I will consider anyone who does that at war with us."

According to Holt, such rhetoric from Moscow signals a shift in how Russia views Western involvement in the war.

"So what does that mean? That means we're on an escalation path," Holt said. "While Russia has already started its offensive into Ukraine. So that's not going to get us to where the president needs to be."

Despite the chaos, Holt credited Trump with offering a clear stance on the conflict.

"What I'm worried about is President Trump. His vision has been lockstep, very clear," Holt said. "But those that are in his employ and those that are so-called allies in Europe don't seem to be playing ball. And that's very dangerous."

Trump had earlier taken to Truth Social to describe Putin's recent behavior as erratic.

"He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever," Trump wrote Sunday, condemning Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump's comments by suggesting they reflected heightened emotions amid intense international efforts to broker a ceasefire, Axios reported.

"This is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions," Peskov said Monday, according to Reuters.

