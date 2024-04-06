Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US, Iran Might Have Deal, Undermining Israel

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt expressed concern over potential military actions by Iran against Israel and the United States, suggesting the possibility of a clandestine agreement between the U.S. and Iran to spare American assets, leaving Israel to fend for itself.

Speaking to Newsmax, Holt said, "There could be some back-office deal that says we, you know, don't strike the U. S. forces; this is between you and Israel. I pray that's not true."

Holt told "Saturday Report" that recent intelligence indicates heightened activity in Iran, with key military figures relocating to southern Iran, potentially to fortified bunker systems. He also mentioned the movement of missile convoys toward Syria.

"They're all making their way out of Tehran now, and they're going to the southern part of the country where the bunker system is: command and control facilities. This would indicate they're getting ready for something," he said.

"We should be concerned greatly ... We're going to see some activity very soon," Holt said.

"Look at the gap between the diplomacy between [the U.S. and] our ally Israel. Would Iran ever calculate that there'd ever be a better time to get after their sworn goal of hitting Israel fatally?"

Holt criticized the U.S. for its actions, including providing financial support to Iran and allegedly disregarding Iranian aggression. He accused the U.S. of projecting weakness on the world stage, benefiting countries like Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea.

"Backing the bus up over our ally, trying to upend their government at a time that they're in an existential fight, ignoring the atrocities of Oct. 7, ignoring that this all comes from Iran is what projects American weakness on the world stage. Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea benefit from this," he said.

"The only silver lining I see tonight is that the Iranian military isn't even 1/16 of what you might think it is in power when you listen to the mainstream media. So if Iran goes at Israel, let me tell you: They're in for the shock of their life."

