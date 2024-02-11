Holt to Newsmax: UNRWA Funded by US Taxpayers, Aids Hamas Terrorists

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has funneled aid to Hamas since the start of its war with Israel, and U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt charged Sunday.

In an interview on Newsmax's Sunday Report, Holt railed at the "mainstream media" for glossing over the tainted relationship.

"It's just another embarrassment for the mainstream media that has been carrying the water far too long for U.N. personnel there, and trying to legitimize them," he said.

"We knew from the outset …when the Israeli campaign started, that they were finding in the tunnels, U.N. bags, supplies.

"We knew that the aid was getting really to Hamas instead of just innocent people," he continued. "And this is just another smoking gun of U.N. cohesion with Hamas, with the terrorist group."

According to Holt, the "bad part," however is that "U.S. taxpayer dollars are paying" for the supplies getting "into NGOs, into the U.N., into their hands."

Holt compared the situation to what's "happening on our southern border right now" with support to migrants and is "a clear and present danger to the United States.

