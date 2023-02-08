Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Zelenskyy's UK Speech Comes During 'Bad Situation'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to members of the British Parliament on Wednesday came as he and Ukraine are in a "bad situation back home," retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"Both parties in the U.K. are resolute behind President Zelenskyy and Ukraine, but the British people are getting rather war-weary because their economy is in tatters," Holt, a former deputy military representative to NATO, said on "Wake Up America." "But to President Zelenskyy's point, he's got internal problems at home."

Zelenskyy, speaking to members of Parliament on Wednesday, pushed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory over Russia. His trip to London was his second confirmed trip outside Ukraine since Russia's invasion began nearly a year ago.

The visit came while Ukraine is bracing for a Russian offensive and is working on its plans to retake land being held by Moscow. Zelenskyy was welcomed by hundreds of lawmakers and their staff members in the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest part of Parliament.

Meanwhile, a U.S. warship has been seen sailing near the Black Sea for the first time since the invasion began, marking a potentially "serious" situation, said Holt.

Holt said the ship stopped short of going through the Bosphorus Straits and has a port of call at the Golcuk Naval Base in Turkey.

According to a news release from the U.S. Sixth Fleet, the USS Nitze arrived at the base Friday. The Nitze is of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group and left the naval base on the east coast of the Sea of Marmara to head to the Mediterranean Sea on Monday.

It's the first U.S. warship to approach the Black Sea since the USS Arleigh Burke was near there in December 2021.

"It should not escape our attention that it's very serious, indeed, that that United States warship dispatched from the George Bush carrier is in that close proximity to submarines," said Holt. "One would always be concerned about miscalculation, miscommunication, misinterpretation of intent. That vessel there is something we should all have our eyes on and watch what we're going to do next."

